Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet is here
15 August 2019 03:59:37
Volkswagen has added a new member in its SUV line-up. Is name is T-Roc Cabriolet and it will be showcased during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in September.
The German model comes with a 10 cubic feet of trunk space and a standard power-operated soft top. According to Volkswagen, the roof can be lowered in nine seconds at speeds of up to 19 miles per hour.
For now, the T-Roc Cabriolet will be available only with two petrol engines: the 1.0 liter TSI rated at 115 horsepower and the larger 1.5 liter TSI with 150 horsepower. The standard version comes with five speed manual transmission, while the top one can be ordered with a dual-clutch seven speed gearbox.
THe SUV will be available with two packageds (Style and R-Line) and no matter which one you will pick it will come with emergency braking system with pedestrian detection and lane-keeping assist, as well as available 19-inch wheels and tires.
