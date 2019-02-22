Volkswagen Multivan 6.1 unveiled

Volkswagen announced a massive update for its current Multivan model, one of the best selling vehicle in the segment. Over six generations – from the T1 to the T6 – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has sold nearly twelve million units worldwide. Now the product line is getting a big update: T6.1.





New on-board: an array of assistance systems, digital instruments for the first time and the latest generation of Volkswagen infotainment systems with an integrated SIM card which enables continual online access. Also new: the front end design, the dash panel and an extended specification of standard features.





The dash panel of the T6.1 has been redesigned. Albert Kirzinger, Head of Design, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles: "We have systematically tailored the driver's workplace requirements to the digital world in the vehicle." The team led by Kirzinger implemented the conditions needed to integrate the Digital Cockpit (fully digital instruments) and the third generation of the modular infotainment matrix (MIB3) in the T6.1. The fusion of the Digital Cockpit and the MIB3 creates a new digital landscape of displays and controls that is aligned along one visual axis.





The 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit of the T6.1 sets new standards. It is included as standard in the Multivan Highline. The display’s high-contrast graphics have been designed for clarity and sophistication. The driver can choose between different screen configurations. They are switched by pressing the View button on the multifunction steering wheel.





Compared to the previous model, the Multivan 6.1 Trendline, for example, has a new upgraded dash panel, the Composition Colour audio system with a 6.5-inch touchscreen, electric actuation of child protection for the doors, new H7 headlights and a new leather-trimmed multifunction steering wheel. The Multivan 6.1 Comfortline also gets such features as the Premium Multifunction Display, decorative trim on the dash panel and in the door trim panels, the Light & Vision package and additional USB ports in the passenger compartment. Extra features of the Multivan 6.1 Highline include new LED headlights, the also new LED tail light clusters, Park Assist (including the Park Pilot, front and rear, and manoeuvring brake function), the 8-inch Discover Media navigation system and the Digital Cockpit. The new standard features of the Caravelle and the California will be announced later.





The engine programme has been reconfigured as well. The front-wheel drive T6.1 will be offered with highly efficient 2.0-litre turbodiesel engines (2.0 TDI) at the market launch. They all fulfil the Euro-6d-TEMP emissions standard. The new base engine has a power output of 90 PS, which delivers more power than before. At the next output level, the 2.0 TDI now develops 110 PS; it replaces previous engines with 102 PS and 114 PS. The 2.0 TDI carried over from the previous model are the 150 PS and a 2.0 TDI Biturbo with 199 PS. The 150-PS TDI can be ordered with a dual clutch gearbox (DSG) and 4MOTION all-wheel drive (manual or DSG) as optional equipment. The 199-PS top version is equipped with DSG as standard (optionally with 4MOTION).





Finally, the T6.1 will even be offered as a zero-emission vehicle based on a partnership with ABT. With an output of 112 PS and a battery capacity of either 38.8 kWh or 77.6 kWh, driving ranges of more than 400 km (NEDC) will be possible – making the vehicle ideal for commercial duty in the urban world.













Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen multivan, new volkswagen multivan, volkswagen multivan 6.1, 2019 volkswagen multivan

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles