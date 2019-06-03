Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen ID R sets a Nurburgrin lap record for electric cars
Volkswagen ID R sets a Nurburgrin lap record for electric cars
3 June 2019 15:09:15
|Tweet
Volkswagen did it again. After the impressive run during the 2018 Pikes Peak hillclimb, the ID R prototype managed to smash the Nurburgring lap record for electric cars.
We did knew that Volkswagen is working on Nurburgring to set a new lap record, but we were very courious how much time this impressive machine will need to complete a lap on the 12.9 mile circuit.
And now we have the answer. The Volkswagen ID R smashed the lap record for electric cars at the Nurburgring with an impressive 6:05.335 minutes. As a result, the ID R was about 40 seconds faster compared to the Nio EP9, the car which held the previous record time.
The ID R has four electric motors which can deliver a total of 680 horsepower and it was specially developed to smash times around famous tracks.
With an average speed of 206.96 km/h, the ID.R once again underlined the impressive performance capabilities of Volkswagen’s electric drive. #IDR #JustElectric #Nordschleife #challengeacceptID #eRecord #WeDidIt @nuerburgring pic.twitter.com/eVDYGF3sL4— VolkswagenMotorsport (@volkswagenms) 3 iunie 2019
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Special accessories for BMW X3 M And X4 M thanks to M Performance
Hyundai has a new hybrid for Europe: the 2020 Kona Hybrid
Video: Mercedes-AMG A45 spied again around the Nurburgring
-
BMW X1 facelift has a plug-in hybrid version
The upcoming Mini Electric is a tiny
Lotus Type 130 Electric Hypercar - first video teaser
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre ConceptEngine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs
2005 Volkswagen Beetle Ragster ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2003 Volkswagen Concept REngine: V6, Power: 195 kw / 261.5 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2005 Volkswagen EcoRacer ConceptEngine: TDI Inline-4, Power: 100.0 kw / 134.1 bhpN/A
2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th AnniversaryEngine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Mountiaq Concept announced
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
Various News
Cadillac V-Series celebrates 15 years
Inspired by the success of AMF and M divisions, Cadillac introduced the V-Series range, dedicated only to performance cars. Fifteen years ago, Cadillac ...
Inspired by the success of AMF and M divisions, Cadillac introduced the V-Series range, dedicated only to performance cars. Fifteen years ago, Cadillac ...
Motorsports
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Videos
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...