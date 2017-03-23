Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debut
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debut
23 March 2017 14:58:04
|Tweet
Volkswagen is more and more convinced electric vehicles will help the company maintain its position as a world leader in car manufacturing even in the far future. So is investing heavily in this segment.
During this year Geneva Motor Show, the German brand unveiled the I.D. Buzz, a concept car for future family transportation. The Geneva International Motor Show is actually the third outing for the I.D. Buzz. Following its world debut at the start of January in Detroit, it had a rendezvous with the T1 for a photo-shoot in Miami, Florida.
The new electric MPV is the second model in the I.D. range and provides a look ahead to the future. In particular, it shows that the Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) is suited to larger vehicles as well: batteries and the drive system are housed within the floor, above which driver and passengers find lots of space for traveling in comfort.
Even though there are seven decades between Volkswagen's oldest and newest MPV, the I.D. Buzz undoubtedly has its predecessor's genes: maximum utilization of space on the footprint of a medium-size passenger car. On top of that comes multi-variable seating and interactive connectivity. Thanks to the extended MEB XL platform, this 194.6-inch long, 77.7-inch wide and 77.3-inch high concept vehicle provides a big amount of interior space for its class.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre ConceptEngine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs
2000 Volkswagen AAC ConceptEngine: V10 Direct-Injection Diesel, Power: 233.4 kw / 313 bhp, Torque: 750 nm / 553.2 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
2000 Volkswagen Beetle Dune ConceptEngine: V5N/AN/A
2005 Volkswagen Beetle Ragster ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2003 Volkswagen Concept REngine: V6, Power: 195 kw / 261.5 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machine
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Pedestrian Detection with night vision
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Videos
Can you do some proper rallying in a BMW i3?
BMW i3 is a vehicle created for city-life. The electric mini car has an electric motor and a new battery that can give you up to 320 kilometers. ...
BMW i3 is a vehicle created for city-life. The electric mini car has an electric motor and a new battery that can give you up to 320 kilometers. ...