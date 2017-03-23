Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debut

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debut

23 March 2017 14:58:04

Volkswagen is more and more convinced electric vehicles will help the company maintain its position as a world leader in car manufacturing even in the far future. So is investing heavily in this segment.

During this year Geneva Motor Show, the German brand unveiled the I.D. Buzz, a concept car for future family transportation. The Geneva International Motor Show is actually the third outing for the I.D. Buzz. Following its world debut at the start of January in Detroit, it had a rendezvous with the T1 for a photo-shoot in Miami, Florida.

The new electric MPV is the second model in the I.D. range and provides a look ahead to the future. In particular, it shows that the Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) is suited to larger vehicles as well: batteries and the drive system are housed within the floor, above which driver and passengers find lots of space for traveling in comfort.
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debut
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debut Photos

Even though there are seven decades between Volkswagen's oldest and newest MPV, the I.D. Buzz undoubtedly has its predecessor's genes: maximum utilization of space on the footprint of a medium-size passenger car. On top of that comes multi-variable seating and interactive connectivity. Thanks to the extended MEB XL platform, this 194.6-inch long, 77.7-inch wide and 77.3-inch high concept vehicle provides a big amount of interior space for its class.




Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debut Photos
  • Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debut
  • Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debut

