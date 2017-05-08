Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Group plans 19 SUVs by 2025
Volkswagen Group plans 19 SUVs by 2025
8 May 2017 15:40:45
Everybody want an SUV. This is the new trend and this is why the car manufacturers have decided to invest a lot of their money in development of this type of models. But Volkswagen Group has come to the next level. According to a recent report, the German conglomerate want 19 SUVs by 2025.
The first new models will come this year. We are talking about the new Volkswagen T-Roc and about the Seat Arona. By the end of the year we will see 5 new models and 5 revised SUVs.
But this isn't the main part of the master plan. According to the same report, Volkswagen is looking to deliver new electric vehicles. By 2025 they are planning one million electric car sales per year. And this is a strong statement. The first new electric car to arrive on the market will be an EV that could be as important to the brand as the classic Beetle or the Golf. This vehicle will be based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit, which will be used by the other three EVs too.
