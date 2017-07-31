Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
31 July 2017 18:16:16
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during this year Geneva Motor Show, but only now it is ready to be detailed.
Buyers of the Performance pack will receive an R-Performance titanium exhaust system. Volkswagen worked with Akrapovic to design a 'Performance' exhaust system made of titanium for the two- and four-door Golf R. The use of titanium reduces the weight compared to the standard system by seven kilos.
The 'Performance' system gives the Golf R completely new acoustics, which extend, depending on driving mode, all the way to that of motorsport. Especially at high revs and when shifting gears, a sound is generated that is typical of Akrapovic systems – tight, finely tuned and yet not too loud.
Also available for the Golf R and Golf R Variant are 'Performance' disc brakes. The brake system is two kilos lighter than the standard brakes and thereby reduces unsprung masses. Even on the racetrack the system is extremely stable.
The front brake discs are what are known as 'built pin discs'. In this construction, the brake pot is made of aluminium, while the friction ring is cast steel and is joined to this aluminium brake pot by cast pins. This allows it to expand radially when heated.
Other benefits of the brake system include its very precise metering. Special brake pads on the front axle perfect the hot braking response. Visually the system is identifiable by the silver logo plate with R-lettering on the brake calipers.
