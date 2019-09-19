Volkswagen Golf Match Edition, GT Edition and R-Line Edition available in UK

Approaching the end of its current generation, Volkswagen Golf 7 is receiving three new trim levels: Match Edition, GT Edition and R-Line Edition, all benefiting from a suite of extra equipment over the outgoing trims on which they are based.





The three new trim levels replace the existing Match, GT and R-Line specs, and cost £400 more than the trims they replace. They build upon their predecessors’ standard equipment, adding two-zone climate control, LED headlights and Winter Pack (including heated front seats) – optional extras worth £1,910 when equipped individually.





The winter pack adds headlight washers, heated windscreen washer jets and a low washer-fluid warning light which, combined with LED headlights, optimise visibility at all times – especially during winter months when road grime can obscure a driver’s view.





The extra trims are added just a few weeks after the brand announced a price drop for the e-Golf of £2,765, adding yet more affordability to this already wallet-friendly EV, which boasts ultra-low running costs by virtue of its all-electric powertrain.





Orders are now open for the enhanced Edition trims, with deliveries commencing in October. Customers who ordered one of the three outgoing trims after 16 September will be automatically upgraded to Match Edition, GT Edition or R-Line Edition.





