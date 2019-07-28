Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT

ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell variant of the current generation.





Under the hood of the model is a 2.0 liter petrol unit rated at 290 horsepower and 380 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to the German tuning firm and its performance control unit, the petrol unit deliver 340 horsepower and 430 Nm peak of torque.





As a result, the not to 100 km/h is done in 5.4 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the standard version. Also, the top speed is clocked at 265 km/h, 5 km/h more than Volkswagen claims it will deliver the Golf GTI TCR without the electronic limitator.

Tags: abt golf gti tcr, abt sportsline, abt sportsline golf gti tct, volkswagen, volkswagen golf gti tcr

Posted in Volkswagen, Custom Cars