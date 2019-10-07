Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Golf 8 will be unveiled on October 24
Volkswagen Golf 8 will be unveiled on October 24
7 October 2019 13:14:06
Volkswagen is preparing another Golf generation. One of the most impressive model in the world will come with some interesting modifications.
On the design side fans will see an evolution of the current styling instead of a revolution. Also, inside the cabin, the German car manufacturer will come with a new layout, a more clean one which will feature a low amount of physical buttons.
Under the hood, the new Volkswagen Golf 8 will come with petrol and diesel engines, but it will also be offered with two plug-in hybrid versions. One of them will have 204 horsepower, while the top one will deliver 245 horsepower. Volkswagen will come with a performance GTI variant and, maybe, with a TCR variant.
According to the German car manufacturer, the unveiling event of the new Volkswagen Golf will took place in Wolfsburg on October 24.
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio "Alfa Romeo Racing"

Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Audi unveiled the 2019 AI Trail quattro concept car

Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT

ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Aston Martin DBX enters final testing

Aston Martin is ready to follow all those premium manufacturers who decided to launch an SUV. The DBX is really close. Aston Martin's first SUV has ...
Skoda Karoq reaches 250.000 units produced

Skoda is making the most of the current SUV growth in Europe. he 250,000th ŠKODA Karoq has rolled off the production line at the ŠKODA AUTO plant in ...
Karma develops sound for its future electric cars

Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary

Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features

Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
