Volkswagen eBeetle is an electric classic
8 September 2019 17:39:01
The Beetle is dead, long live the Beetle. Even though Volkswagen announced it will give up Beetle and not build anew generation, the popular car is ready to exist also in a world with electric cars.
Volkswagen Group Components presents a holistic concept with its partner eClassics for the subsequent electrification of the historic Volkswagen Beetle. The conversion exclusively uses new parts they have mutually agreed on from the series production of Volkswagen Group Components. The electric drive, the 1-speed gearbox and the battery system are based on the new VW e-up!.
The conversion of the historic Beetle is being carried out by the specialist company eClassics. Its premiere is being celebrated with a near-production version of the e-Beetle at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany.
The electric engine and the 1-speed gearbox are produced in Kassel, while the battery system components are supplied from Brunswick.
The components from Kassel and Brunswick work together in the e-Beetle as an electric drive that reaches performance peaks of 60°kW /82°PS. The battery system is built into the underbody and consists of up to 14 modules, each with a capacity of 2.6 kWh. The lithium-ion battery modules cumulatively deliver energy of up to 36.8 kWh. The higher performance and the increased weight due to the extent of electrification require the adaptation and reinforcement of the chassis and the brakes.
Despite the new total weight of 1,280 kg, the e-Beetle accelerates to 50 km/h in just under four seconds and to 80 km in just over eight seconds. The range of the e-Beetle, which reaches top speeds of up to 150 km/h, is 200 km – a comfortable distance for a relaxing day out in an electrified classic car. In the event that the e-Beetle runs out of electricity during the trip, the built-in series-produced components allow for fast charging via a combined charging system. As a result, the e-Beetle can store enough energy for a journey of over 150 km after charging for around an hour.
