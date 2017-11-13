Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Commercial vehicles sales in 2017
Volkswagen Commercial vehicles sales in 2017
13 November 2017 18:16:11
|Tweet
Volkswagen is enjoying good results not only with its passenger division, but also with the commercial one. From January to the end of October, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 410,900 vehicles to customers worldwide. This represents an increase of 5.1 per cent compared with the same period last year.
In Western Europe, vehicle deliveries increased by 2.6 per cent in the first ten months of the year to 277,300 vehicles. In France 18,300 vehicles were handed over to customers (+15.7 per cent), in Italy the figure was 10,500 vehicles (+13.7 per cent) and in Spain 12,400 vehicles (+12.0 per cent). In Germany 101,600 units (-0.7 per cent) and in Great Britain 39,000 units (-6.0 per cent) were delivered.
In Eastern Europe deliveries of the brand increased by 17.1 per cent to 32,900 vehicles.
In October alone, the brand achieved growth in deliveries of 7.1 per cent (43,000 vehicles), due mainly to the 24.4 per cent increase in deliveries of the new Crafter compared to the same month of the previous year.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Kia Stinger Gran Turismo UK pricing announced
Seat Leon Cupra R UK pricing announced
Volkswagen Commercial vehicles sales in 2017
-
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 unveiled
Brabus 900 is the ultimate package for the mighty Mercedes-Maybach S650
Volkswagen will come with a special SUV for the South American market
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th AnniversaryEngine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs
2002 Volkswagen Golf R32Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2002 Volkswagen Phaeton W12Engine: W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1997 Volkswagen W12 ConceptEngine: Volkswagen W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 5800 rpm
2001 Volkswagen W12 Nardo ConceptEngine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
BMW M3 30 Years American Edition to be launched at SEMA
BMW will make proper use of this year SEMA Las Vegas tuning show. The German manufacturer will introduce a one of a kind (1/1) 2018 BMW M3 30 Years American ...
BMW will make proper use of this year SEMA Las Vegas tuning show. The German manufacturer will introduce a one of a kind (1/1) 2018 BMW M3 30 Years American ...
Concept Cars
Honda Sports EV Concept teased ahead of Tokyo Motor Show
Honda will use its home turf to unveil a new concept, dedicated to those who miss a sporty appearance from the Japanese brand. Honda will unveil an all-new ...
Honda will use its home turf to unveil a new concept, dedicated to those who miss a sporty appearance from the Japanese brand. Honda will unveil an all-new ...
Custom Cars
This is the new Land Cruiser FJ Company Signature Edition
The FJ Company is a Miami-based aftermarket brand which has developed an intersting version for a handsome Land Cruiser classic. If you are willing to ...
The FJ Company is a Miami-based aftermarket brand which has developed an intersting version for a handsome Land Cruiser classic. If you are willing to ...
Future Cars
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Gadgets
Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Various News
Hyundai Kona will tackle 10 volcanoes in 72 hours
The KONA 10 is a driving challenge of epic proportions from Hyundai. Adventurer Sophie Radcliffe will be attempting to reach ten of the most iconic volcanic ...
The KONA 10 is a driving challenge of epic proportions from Hyundai. Adventurer Sophie Radcliffe will be attempting to reach ten of the most iconic volcanic ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...