Volkswagen Commercial vehicles sales in 2017

Volkswagen is enjoying good results not only with its passenger division, but also with the commercial one. From January to the end of October, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 410,900 vehicles to customers worldwide. This represents an increase of 5.1 per cent compared with the same period last year.





In Western Europe, vehicle deliveries increased by 2.6 per cent in the first ten months of the year to 277,300 vehicles. In France 18,300 vehicles were handed over to customers (+15.7 per cent), in Italy the figure was 10,500 vehicles (+13.7 per cent) and in Spain 12,400 vehicles (+12.0 per cent). In Germany 101,600 units (-0.7 per cent) and in Great Britain 39,000 units (-6.0 per cent) were delivered.





In Eastern Europe deliveries of the brand increased by 17.1 per cent to 32,900 vehicles.





In October alone, the brand achieved growth in deliveries of 7.1 per cent (43,000 vehicles), due mainly to the 24.4 per cent increase in deliveries of the new Crafter compared to the same month of the previous year.









Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen commercial vehicles, volkswagen commercial sales, 2017 sales

