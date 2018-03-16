Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory
Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory
16 March 2018 18:51:55
It is one of the most popular commercial vehicle in Europe and is responsible for setting record after record for Volkswagen. The most recent one happened in Poland.
At Volkswagen Poznan (a subsidiary of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles) the Antoninek factory produced its two-millionth Caddy, a fourth generation Caddy Maxi Trendline 7-seater in Candy White (1.4 TSI). In the last year alone around 165,000 Caddy vehicles were produced (+3.8 per cent), the highest ever number since the formation of Volkswagen Pozna? in 1993.
The landmark vehicle went to Polish aid organisation 'St. Brother Albert'. The employees of Volkswagen Poznan and Volkswagen Group Polska also collected donations (including clothing) for the aid organisation and handed them over to people in need.
Currently in the Antoninek plant Caddy production totals around 720 vehicles a day, while in 2003 it was around 520. In addition to the Caddy the commercial vehicle variants of the T-series (including pick-up, panel van and Kombi) are also made at Volkswagen Pozna?.
The company is the largest employer in the Wielkopolska region with a workforce of nearly 11,000, of which around 2,700 work in the new Crafter plant in Bia???yce near Wrze?nia, about 50 km east of Pozna?.
Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory
