Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory

Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory

16 March 2018 18:51:55

It is one of the most popular commercial vehicle in Europe and is responsible for setting record after record for Volkswagen. The most recent one happened in Poland. 

At Volkswagen Poznan (a subsidiary of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles) the Antoninek factory produced its two-millionth Caddy, a fourth generation Caddy Maxi Trendline 7-seater in Candy White (1.4 TSI). In the last year alone around 165,000 Caddy vehicles were produced (+3.8 per cent), the highest ever number since the formation of Volkswagen Pozna? in 1993.

The landmark vehicle went to Polish aid organisation 'St. Brother Albert'. The employees of Volkswagen Poznan and Volkswagen Group Polska also collected donations (including clothing) for the aid organisation and handed them over to people in need.
Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory
Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory Photos

Currently in the Antoninek plant Caddy production totals around 720 vehicles a day, while in 2003 it was around 520. In addition to the Caddy the commercial vehicle variants of the T-series (including pick-up, panel van and Kombi) are also made at Volkswagen Pozna?. 

The company is the largest employer in the Wielkopolska region with a workforce of nearly 11,000, of which around 2,700 work in the new Crafter plant in Bia???yce near Wrze?nia, about 50 km east of Pozna?.


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Volkswagen, Market News

Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory Photos (1 photos)
  • Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. A new teaser picture with the upcoming Volkswagen Touareg - this time it hides under cover

    A new teaser picture with the upcoming Volkswagen Touareg - this time it hides under cover

  2. VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features

    VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features

  3. Aston Martin SUV might be named Varekai

    Aston Martin SUV might be named Varekai

  4.  
  5. Volkswagen teases a new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan

    Volkswagen teases a new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan

  6. Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory

    Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory

  7. Volkswagen to build more batteries for its future electric cars

    Volkswagen to build more batteries for its future electric cars

Related Specs

  1. 2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th Anniversary

    Engine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs

  2. 2002 Volkswagen Golf R32

    Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm

  3. 2002 Volkswagen Phaeton W12

    Engine: W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  4. 1997 Volkswagen W12 Concept

    Engine: Volkswagen W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 5800 rpm

  5. 2001 Volkswagen W12 Nardo Concept

    Engine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser againVolkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser again
During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will unveil a special concept car. We are talking about the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept which is the fourth ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S CoupeMcLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...

Future Cars

Zenvo to launch new model in GenevaZenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...

Market News

Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 ordersVauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...

Gadgets

Ford introduces Waze on its carsFord introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...

Various News

Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance RatesFactors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...

Motorsports

This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track carThis is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com