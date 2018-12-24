Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Arteon offers 272 hp engine in UK
Volkswagen Arteon offers 272 hp engine in UK
24 December 2018 18:27:47
Volkswagen is extending the Arteon range in the UK with a performance version everyone will want. The Arteon’s newest powertrain delivers 272 PS and 350 Nm of torque, allowing the top-of-the-range 2.0-litre TSI-engined Arteon to accelerate to 62mph in just 5.6 seconds – 0.8 seconds quicker even than a Golf GTI Performance – and on to a top speed, where the law permits, of 155 mph.
The powertrain is available for both Arteon trim levels – Elegance or R-Line – and is fitted with 4MOTION all-wheel drive and a DSG automatic gearbox as standard. The 272 PS Arteon starts at £39,065 in luxurious Elegance specification and £39,850 RRP in sportier R-Line form.
Despite the greater power, the 272 PS fastback still offers impressive running costs, emitting 160 g/km CO2 and returning 40.4 mpg on the combined cycle1. Performance is comparable to that of Volkswagen’s other high-performance cars, with the only model to out-accelerate the 272 PS Arteon being the brand’s flagship performance champion: the Golf R.
Like the Golf R, the 272 PS Arteon benefits from Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel drive system as standard, to provide reliable traction and optimal directional stability at all times, as well as active safety. The system distributes the engine’s power to all four wheels via an all-wheel drive coupling, working together with the car’s ESC (Electronic Stability Control), ASR (Anti-Slip Regulation) and EDS (Electronic Differential Lock) systems to deliver optimum road-holding and traction.
The Arteon range starts at £32,745 in Elegance specification, and £33,530 in R-Line form, and is available to order now across the Volkswagen UK Retailer network.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
For now, thetop version of the 2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe is called M850i xDrive. But in a few months we will get to see the M8 Coupe. If you are not ready ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
We already know that Nissan choose the famous tennis player Naomi Osaka to be its brand ambassador. Naomi is one of the best tennis players in the world, ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
This year, Seat factory from Martorell celebrated its 25th anniversary. It was 22 February 1993 when King Juan Carlos I cut the ribbon and gave green ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Every year, some passionate gearheads are traveling to Germany in order to search the adrenaline. In other words, there are some crazy enthusiasts guys ...
