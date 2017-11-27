Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Amarok receives manual transmission in UK
Volkswagen Amarok receives manual transmission in UK
27 November 2017 17:18:17
|Tweet
Volkswagen is extending the range of the current Amarok in UK with the introduction of a new transmission option. The Germans are introducing a manual gearbox option to the range in combination with the 204 PS engine. This reduces the entry price of the range by over £650 to £25,600 and so broadens the appeal of the popular pick-up to a wider audience.
Until now, the Amarok has been available with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and permanent 4MOTION four-wheel drive. The new model, available in Trendline trim, combines a six-speed manual gearbox and at the touch of a button, selectable all-wheel drive, with a drive system that features standard rear-wheel drive and, when required, engages the front axle.
Thanks to the manual gearbox, an additional off-road gear reduction function permits extreme crawling pace, helpful when navigating complicated passages off-road and scaling particularly steep inclines of up to 100 per cent (slope angle of 45°).
The new 3.0-litre V6 engine produces its maximum power of 204 PS between 3,000 and 4,500 rpm, and maximum torque of 500 Nm between 1,250 and 2,750 rpm. It has a combined fuel economy of 32.5 mpg and CO2 emissions of 229 g/km. The zero to 62 mph sprint takes just 8.4 seconds – faster than its automatic counterpart at 9.1 – and it has a top speed of 119 mph (vs 117 for the auto).
Weight-wise, the manual 204 PS Amarok has a GVW of 3,200 kg, braked trailer weight of 3,000 kg, and a payload of 1,050 kg.
The latest version of the Amarok went on sale in the UK in December 2016. It now has a refreshed external look, a new 3.0-litre V6 TDI engine, an all-new interior and the latest in in-car infotainment systems and technology. In addition to the new manual 204 PS version, a 163 PS manual Amarok is due to join the range early next year.
The new manual version is available to order from Volkswagen Van Centres now, with first customer deliveries expected in February 2018.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2000 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf 1.8 TEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 273.88 nm / 202.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
1998 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf VR6Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 260 nm / 191.8 ft lbs @ 4300 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Lamborghini Urus partially revelead in a new teaser video
Lamborghini officials are mad. Or the marketing department. We don't knwo for sure, but we can tell you that the Italian car manufacturer has published ...
Lamborghini officials are mad. Or the marketing department. We don't knwo for sure, but we can tell you that the Italian car manufacturer has published ...
Concept Cars
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
Custom Cars
Isuzu D-Max Huntsman Package introduced in UK
Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory ...
Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory ...
Future Cars
2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Gadgets
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Various News
Most popular truck colors in 2017
Do you know that there is a statist egarding the color of trucks ordered around the world? Not only small passenger cars have such a statistic. ...
Do you know that there is a statist egarding the color of trucks ordered around the world? Not only small passenger cars have such a statistic. ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...