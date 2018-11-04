Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Amarok Aventura Edition launched
Volkswagen Amarok Aventura Edition launched
4 November 2018 17:39:35
Volkswagen is increasing the appeal of its current generation Amarok with the introduction of a new special edition called Aventura.
The Amarok Aventura features the ultimate specification list. Building on the handsome and rugged looks of the standard Amarok, the Aventura features 20-inch Talca alloy wheels, body coloured sports bar with Aventura badging and chrome-plated side bars with step and LED spot lighting.
Like all Amarok models, the Aventura is built to work and also features styling for under-body cladding, power folding mirrors and a protective coating for the load compartment.
Customers can specify their Aventura in a range of colours and can also take advantage of a reduced price for special matt finishes. Available in either Ravenna Blue or Indium Grey, the matt paint can be specified as a £2,335 (ex VAT) option - a saving of 24 per cent over the usual price. Also available are Mountain top roll covers made specifically for the Aventura model. Available in black or silver, they can be specified as an option for £1387.
Inside, ErgoComfort seats with 14-way adjustment are fitted as standard, and ensure that even the longest of journeys can be completed in total comfort. The seats are faced in soft Nappa leather, while the multi-function steering wheel is also leather-wrapped and is fitted with paddle shifts as standard.
Powering the new Amarok Aventura is the Amarok’s most powerful 3.0-litre TDI V6 with 258 PS in normal driving and 272 PS when using the overboost function. The engine generates a thumping 580 Nm of torque between 1,400 and 3,000 rpm, while permanent 4MOTION all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic gearbox ensure that the Amarok can go where others fear to tread.
The special edition Amarok Aventura is available to order through Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Van Centres, priced at £39,960.
