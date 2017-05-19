Home » News » Alfa Romeo » VIDEO: New Alfa Romeo Giulia vs Audi A4

VIDEO: New Alfa Romeo Giulia vs Audi A4

19 May 2017 11:49:30

Alfa Romeo wants to impress the audience in the premium segment. So it bet all its finances and development on the new Giulia. it seems like a wining bet until now, but does the new Giulia compete with its more renowned German rivals?

Until we will see a comparison between the Giulia and the BMW 3 Series, Matt Watson puts the italian four door saloon next to another popular German saloon: the Audi A4. Who do you think will win?


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Alfa Romeo, Videos

VIDEO: New Alfa Romeo Giulia vs Audi A4 Photos (1 photos)
  • VIDEO: New Alfa Romeo Giulia vs Audi A4

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. VIDEO: New Alfa Romeo Giulia vs Audi A4

    VIDEO: New Alfa Romeo Giulia vs Audi A4

  2. Volkswagen Up! GTI officially unveiled

    Volkswagen Up! GTI officially unveiled

  3. Aston Martin signs Tom Brady as brand ambassador

    Aston Martin signs Tom Brady as brand ambassador

  4.  
  5. Audi Q8 Sport Concept with Android operating system

    Audi Q8 Sport Concept with Android operating system

  6. Nissan Leaf second generation already teased

    Nissan Leaf second generation already teased

  7. Bentley Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner unveiled

    Bentley Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner unveiled

Related Specs

  1. 1910 ALFA 24HP

    N/A, Power: 17.9 kw / 24 bhpN/A

  2. 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2

    Engine: Aluminum AlloyInline-4 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 126.8 kw / 170 bhp @ 7500 rpmN/A

  3. 1963 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint Speciale

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 83.5 kw / 112 bhp @ 6500 rpmN/A

  4. 2003 Alfa Romeo 147 GTA

    Engine: 60 Degree V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  5. 1963 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 119.3 kw / 160 bhp @ 7000 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Ford Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUVSubaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sales dropped in AprilVolkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...

Gadgets

Omologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche trackOmologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche track
There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...

Various News

Bugatti opens its largest showroom in DubaiBugatti opens its largest showroom in Dubai
Most of Bugatti's clients are coming from the Middle East. They have plenty of money to order one of the most exclusive cars on the planet. SO its no ...

Motorsports

Michael Fassbender is now a racerMichael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...

Videos

Are winter tires good in summer?Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
Copyright CarSession.com