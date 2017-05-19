VIDEO: New Alfa Romeo Giulia vs Audi A4

Alfa Romeo wants to impress the audience in the premium segment. So it bet all its finances and development on the new Giulia. it seems like a wining bet until now, but does the new Giulia compete with its more renowned German rivals?





Until we will see a comparison between the Giulia and the BMW 3 Series, Matt Watson puts the italian four door saloon next to another popular German saloon: the Audi A4. Who do you think will win?









Tags: alfa romeo, alfa romeo giulia, audi a4, audi a4 vs alfa romeo giulia

