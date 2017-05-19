Home » News » Alfa Romeo » VIDEO: New Alfa Romeo Giulia vs Audi A4
VIDEO: New Alfa Romeo Giulia vs Audi A4
19 May 2017 11:49:30
Alfa Romeo wants to impress the audience in the premium segment. So it bet all its finances and development on the new Giulia. it seems like a wining bet until now, but does the new Giulia compete with its more renowned German rivals?
Until we will see a comparison between the Giulia and the BMW 3 Series, Matt Watson puts the italian four door saloon next to another popular German saloon: the Audi A4. Who do you think will win?
