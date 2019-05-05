VIDEO: Mercedes-AMG A45 spied around the Nurburgring

Mercedes-AMG will soon launch a new generation AMG A45. The Hot Hatch will come with massive exterior and interior modifications and also with a higly revised engine.





Until the official unveiling, some of the German brand fans have managed to spy the upcoming Hot Hatch during some testing around the Nurburgring.





As we know for now, the new Mercedes-AMG A45 will come with a newly developed 2.0 liter petrol unit which will be able to deliver more than 400 horsepower. According to some sources, the AMG A45 will be offered in two power versions, a 386 HP variant and an AMG A45 S with 422 HP.

