Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
22 January 2019 12:30:00
|Tweet
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one of them is the all-new Porsche Wet Mode.
If you scared to drive a Porsche on a rainy day, with the new generation 911 this feeling won't start to get back on your mind.
Thanks to the new Porsche Wet Mode, you can enjoy the German sports car with a touch of a button. According to Porsche, the new system can automatically detect a wet road and warn the driver about the risk of aquaplaning. For this purpose, acoustic sensors in the front wheel housing detect swirled-up spray water. This makes it fundamentally different from windscreen wiper rain sensors, which only react optically to water droplets on the windscreen independently of the road conditions.
If the system detects a wet road surface, the response behaviour of the Porsche Stability Management (PSM) and Porsche Traction Management (PTM) systems is preconditioned.
In addition, a warning is shown on the display on the right next to the rev counter. This informs the driver of detected wetness and recommends that the driver switch manually to Wet Mode.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2019 Renault Twingo facelift - official pictures and details
Maserati Levante is available in a special edition called Vulcano
Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
-
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
Nissan Altima -TE AWD receives some cool tracks
Nissan NV300 Concept-van unveiled
Related Specs
1989 Porsche 911 Turbo Limited EditionEngine: Flat 6, Power: 246.1 kw / 330 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 412.17 nm / 304 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1978 Porsche 924 Rallye TurboEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
1984 Porsche 959 RallyEngine: Twin Turbo Flat-6, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX Concept revealed
Infiniti used this year Detroit Motor Show to showcase the new QX Inspiration Concept, a futuristic car that looks into the future of electric and autonomous ...
Infiniti used this year Detroit Motor Show to showcase the new QX Inspiration Concept, a futuristic car that looks into the future of electric and autonomous ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Skoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Market News
2018 Kia sales reached record levels
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen testing autonomous parking technology
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will compete this weekend at Spa
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
Videos
VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...