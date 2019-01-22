Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system

The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one of them is the all-new Porsche Wet Mode.





If you scared to drive a Porsche on a rainy day, with the new generation 911 this feeling won't start to get back on your mind.





Thanks to the new Porsche Wet Mode, you can enjoy the German sports car with a touch of a button. According to Porsche, the new system can automatically detect a wet road and warn the driver about the risk of aquaplaning. For this purpose, acoustic sensors in the front wheel housing detect swirled-up spray water. This makes it fundamentally different from windscreen wiper rain sensors, which only react optically to water droplets on the windscreen independently of the road conditions.





If the system detects a wet road surface, the response behaviour of the Porsche Stability Management (PSM) and Porsche Traction Management (PTM) systems is preconditioned.





In addition, a warning is shown on the display on the right next to the rev counter. This informs the driver of detected wetness and recommends that the driver switch manually to Wet Mode.

