Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
22 January 2019 12:36:50
|Tweet
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see a car in its natural ground.
But wait a minute because we havent' told you what cars are on the next video. We are speaking about the upcoming Audi RS7 and SQ8 performance vehicles.
And what a better place they have found to test these new cars: the mighty Autobahn. Both cars were caught with some minor exterior camouflage which means Audi is almost ready to show us the full-package.
The Audi RS7 will come with some minor exterior tweaks with bigger exhaust pipes and with a lot of power under the bonnet. To be more specific, the new RS7 will feature a V8 4.0 liter twin-turbo engine which can deliver about 650 horsepower. The engine will be matted to an eight speed automatic and to an all-wheel drive system.
The SQ8 will come with a diesel V8 in hybrid form that will be able to deliver 430 horsepower and about 900 Nm peak of torque. Both car are scheduled to be unveiled this year.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2019 Renault Twingo facelift - official pictures and details
Maserati Levante is available in a special edition called Vulcano
Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
-
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
Nissan Altima -TE AWD receives some cool tracks
Nissan NV300 Concept-van unveiled
Related Specs
2008 Audi R8 V12 TDI ConceptEngine: V12 TDI, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
1996 Audi S8Engine: V8, Power: 250 kw / 335.3 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 410 nm / 302.4 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2008 Audi A3 TDI Clubsport Quattro ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 167 kw / 224 bhp, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs
2008 Audi RS6 AvantEngine: 90 Degree V10, Power: 426.5 kw / 572 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1500-6250 rpm
2007 Audi R8Engine: V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 430 nm / 317.2 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX Concept revealed
Infiniti used this year Detroit Motor Show to showcase the new QX Inspiration Concept, a futuristic car that looks into the future of electric and autonomous ...
Infiniti used this year Detroit Motor Show to showcase the new QX Inspiration Concept, a futuristic car that looks into the future of electric and autonomous ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Skoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Market News
2018 Kia sales reached record levels
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen testing autonomous parking technology
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will compete this weekend at Spa
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
Videos
VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...