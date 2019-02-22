Vauxhall Griffin range extended

From time to time, Vauxhall offers its UK clients a special edition, paked with all the goodies someone wants in its cars. Joining the best-selling Corsa Griffin that launched last year, Vauxhall has expanded its Griffin range to include fully-loaded, high specification Mokka X Plus, Astra and ADAM Griffin Editions.





The Mokka X Griffin Plus is packed with standard features including 19-inch alloy wheels, electronic climate control, rain sensitive windscreen wipers, heated front seats and steering wheel.





The Astra Griffin has an array of standard features that make every journey a pleasure including 18-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, a 7-inch colour touchscreen, electronic climate control, auto windscreen wipers, heated front seats and heated steering wheel.





The compact ADAM Griffin city car is the perfect car around town. Like all Griffin Editions, it's kitted out with plenty of standard features including sports suspension, cruise control, 17-inch black alloy wheels, a 7-inch colour touchscreen and satellite navigation.





Completing the Griffin range is the Corsa Griffin. Standard spec includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation, air con, heated front seats and heated steering wheel.









