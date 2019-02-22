Vauxhall Griffin range extended
22 February 2019 05:09:46
|Tweet
From time to time, Vauxhall offers its UK clients a special edition, paked with all the goodies someone wants in its cars. Joining the best-selling Corsa Griffin that launched last year, Vauxhall has expanded its Griffin range to include fully-loaded, high specification Mokka X Plus, Astra and ADAM Griffin Editions.
The Mokka X Griffin Plus is packed with standard features including 19-inch alloy wheels, electronic climate control, rain sensitive windscreen wipers, heated front seats and steering wheel.
The Astra Griffin has an array of standard features that make every journey a pleasure including 18-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, a 7-inch colour touchscreen, electronic climate control, auto windscreen wipers, heated front seats and heated steering wheel.
The compact ADAM Griffin city car is the perfect car around town. Like all Griffin Editions, it's kitted out with plenty of standard features including sports suspension, cruise control, 17-inch black alloy wheels, a 7-inch colour touchscreen and satellite navigation.
Completing the Griffin range is the Corsa Griffin. Standard spec includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation, air con, heated front seats and heated steering wheel.
Vauxhall Griffin range extended Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
This is the all-new Cupra Formentor, the first concept car of the Spanish performance division
First imagines of the upcoming Skoda Kamiq
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the S65 Final Edition
-
Volvo XC90 facelift is here with more electric range
Volvo unveiled their new mild-hybrid system for the entire range
McLaren unveiled the 600LT Spider by MSO
Related Specs
2000 Vauxhall VX220Engine: Inline-4, Power: 108.1 kw / 145.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 203.4 nm / 150.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2003 Vauxhall VX220 TurboEngine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 250 nm / 1950-5500 rpm ft lbs
2003 Vauxhall VX Lightning ConceptEngine: Modified, Supercharged ECOTEC L850 Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp, Torque: 305.06 nm / 225 ft lbs
2008 Vauxhall VXR8Engine: v8N/AN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Market News
Porsche sets US record sales in 2017
Porsche is on a selling spree in US and also across the Globe. 2017 was a fantastic year for the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. Its North American division ...
Porsche is on a selling spree in US and also across the Globe. 2017 was a fantastic year for the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. Its North American division ...
Gadgets
Audi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the US
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Various News
Swind E Classic Mini is a classic with zero emissions
The passion for classic cars can easily be combined with the care for the environment. Jaguar proved it can do that with its classic cars like E-Type. ...
The passion for classic cars can easily be combined with the care for the environment. Jaguar proved it can do that with its classic cars like E-Type. ...
Motorsports
2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Videos
Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...