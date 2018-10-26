Home » News » Vauxhall » Vauxhall Corsa Griffin available in UK

Vauxhall Corsa Griffin available in UK

26 October 2018

It is time for celebration in UK, whereVauxhall is marking 25 years of the top-selling Corsa range by revealing the highly appointed, limited edition Corsa Griffin.

The new Corsa Griffin will be priced from just £11,695 on-the-road and features exceptional levels of standard equipment. As standard, it features 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels complemented by a black roof, door mirrors and front grille logo bar, matching the dark tinted rear windows.

All Corsa Griffin models are fitted with a set of unique ‘Griffin’ badges on the front wings of the car and a set of ‘Griffin’ branded floor mats for the driver and front passenger. Extra features equipped as standard include satellite navigation, front fog lights, air conditioning, heated front seats, leather-trimmed and heated steering wheel, automatic lights and wipers and an automatic anti-dazzle rear view mirror. The exterior colour of the Corsa Griffin is also customisable.
Vauxhall Corsa Griffin available in UK
Vauxhall Corsa Griffin available in UK Photos

Customers can select any of four Corsa Griffin models, either in three or five door body style, with a 1.4-litre petrol engine rated at 75PS or 90PS. The Euro 6.2-compliant petrol engine can achieve up to 49.6mpg and CO2 emissions as low as 130g/km.


Vauxhall Corsa Griffin available in UK Photos (1 photos)
  Vauxhall Corsa Griffin available in UK

