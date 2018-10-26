Vauxhall Corsa Griffin available in UK
26 October 2018 11:14:28
It is time for celebration in UK, whereVauxhall is marking 25 years of the top-selling Corsa range by revealing the highly appointed, limited edition Corsa Griffin.
The new Corsa Griffin will be priced from just £11,695 on-the-road and features exceptional levels of standard equipment. As standard, it features 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels complemented by a black roof, door mirrors and front grille logo bar, matching the dark tinted rear windows.
All Corsa Griffin models are fitted with a set of unique ‘Griffin’ badges on the front wings of the car and a set of ‘Griffin’ branded floor mats for the driver and front passenger. Extra features equipped as standard include satellite navigation, front fog lights, air conditioning, heated front seats, leather-trimmed and heated steering wheel, automatic lights and wipers and an automatic anti-dazzle rear view mirror. The exterior colour of the Corsa Griffin is also customisable.
Customers can select any of four Corsa Griffin models, either in three or five door body style, with a 1.4-litre petrol engine rated at 75PS or 90PS. The Euro 6.2-compliant petrol engine can achieve up to 49.6mpg and CO2 emissions as low as 130g/km.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK

After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US

This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP

Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids

Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Groupe Renault announced 2017 financial results

We already know Volkswagen Group lost its first position as world biggest car manufacturer. And it lost in front of an outsider, the recently formed Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi ...
Volkswagen details its future lighting technology

Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Ford announces new partnership with Mahindra

Ford is looking for strong partners across the Globe. And India is one of the markets where needs strong support form a local. The Blue Oval announced ...
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen

Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal

Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
