Urus helps Lamborghini achieve historic sales in 2018

Lamborghini fought every year to catch-up Ferrari. And in 2018 managed a very good performance, getting closer to its Italian rival. The sales increase was fantastic. With 5,750 cars delivered to customers around the world, +51% over the previous year, the Italian super sports car brand continues its global growth.





With 157 dealers serving 50 countries, worldwide deliveries to customers in 2018 increased from 3,815 to 5,750 units. Thus, since 2010 (1,302 units) the company has more than quadrupled its sales numbers. Beyond sales figures, Lamborghini outperformed all other key business objectives in 2018.





All regions set a new sales benchmark in 2018 and contributed to the total sales growth compared to the previous year. EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa): 2,497/+69%, America: 1,952/+46% and Asia Pacific: 1,301/+30%.





With 1,595 units the USA remains the largest single market, followed by the UK (636), Japan (559), Germany (463), Greater China (342), Canada (316) and Italy (295). All these markets increased deliveries substantially and marked national historic sales levels.





Sales of the V12 Lamborghini Aventador, born in 2011, is still exceptionally strong and grew by 3% from 1,173 to 1,209 units. Even stronger was the sales increase of the V10 Lamborghini Huracán, growing by 5% from 2,642 to 2,780 units. As expected, a substantial contribution to the global sales increase came from the Super SUV Urus, with 1,761 units delivered to customers since its market introduction in July 2018.

















Tags: lamborghini, lamborghini urus, lamborghini sales, lamborghini 2018 sales

Posted in Lamborghini, Market News