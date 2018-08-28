Updated 2018 Fiat 500X prices announced
28 August 2018 17:56:40
Fiat is struggling to increase its presence on the UK market so it recently updated the 500X crossover. The Italian model has been updated inside and out with new looks and technology.
It’s available with a choice of three trim levels, Urban, City Cross and Cross, three petrol engines, including two brand new more efficient turbo petrol engines, and now comes with a host of safety assistance systems as standard across the range. The new Fiat 500X is on sale now priced from £16,995.
New daylight running lights and LED rear light clusters are standard across the range, bring it even closer to the look of the rest of the 500 family. Standard on the Cross Plus, and optionally available on other trims, are the new LED headlights, made in partnership with Magneti Marelli.
Customers will have a choice of 14 different colours, including the new tricoat Ivory, metallic Blue Italia and Techno Green. A choice of 17 and 18-inch wheels and seven interior configurations will allow customers to make the Fiat 500X their own.
The new Urban look features an all-new front and rear bumper design to make tackling city traffic chic, while the new Cross look adds new-look protective skid plates.
Euro 6D compliant and fitted with Gasoline Particle Filter (GPF), the new turbo engines are the result of over 75,000 hours of virtual tests, 60,000 hours of real-life off-vehicle tests and 5 million kilometres clocked up on roads worldwide to confirm their robustness and reliability.
Developed on a modular structure with 0.33 litre cylinder unit, the new front-wheel drive turbo petrol engine line-up includes a three-cylinder 1.0-litre powerplant that delivers 120hp and 190Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, as well as a four-cylinder 1.3-litre engine with 150hp and 270Nm of torque, in this case combined with six-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (DCT).
The new Fiat 500X offers customers a safe and connected driving experience thanks to the inclusion of safety assistance systems and the latest infotainment technology. Traffic Sign Recognition, Speed Advisor and Lane Assist are now offered as standard on all versions of the new Fiat 500X. In addition Blind Spot Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control and City Brake Control can be optionally specified.
The new Fiat 500X come with the Uconnect 7-inch HD LIVE touchscreen system, complete with Apple CarPlay integration and Android Auto compatibility as standard.
