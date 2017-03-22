Two stoned BMW workers caused a million euros damage in the Munich plant

Man, this is huge. The Germans have done it. Two workers at BMW's assembly plant in Munich, Germany have managed to cause up to a million euros in financial loses after getting drunk and high on drugs.





Bild, a local newspaper reported that on March 3rd, two male workers collapsed at 10:40 AM near the tailpipe assembly line. Production had to be stopped for about 40 minutes as the workers got medical attention.





It is reported that the two workers consumed copious amounts of alcohol and also smoked marijuana. Also, one of them was allegedly high on amphetamines.





According to a BMW spokeperson the damage caused by the production stoppage was around a five-digit amount. At least one of the guys had his contract terminated.

Source: Bild