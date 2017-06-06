Home » News » Miscellaneous » TVR to relaunch with a new supercar at Goodwood Revival
TVR to relaunch with a new supercar at Goodwood Revival
6 June 2017 18:18:17
UK motor industry offers a long list of fantastic cars. And it will soon offer a new supercar, reborn at Goodwood. The TVR brand will mark its rebirth at this year Goodwood Revival, on September 8th – 10th.
The iconic British sports car maker, TVR, will be the first manufacturer to globally launch a brand-new vehicle at the period motorsport event. Created in conjunction with Gordon Murray Design, the 1200 kg car promises fantastic 200 mph performance and 0-60 mph in less than 4 seconds.
The special launch edition car is being offered at under £90,000 and comes with with 400 BHP per tonne, five-litre, Cosworth developed V8-power.
The new car will go on display in the ‘Earls Court’ building at the Revival, and will be showcased at the centre of a display which features a number of older, heritage TVRs, in celebration of the British marque’s 70th anniversary.
Lord March said, “It is entirely fitting that TVR, as such an iconic British marque, should unveil what will be a very exciting entrant to the global sports car market at the Revival this year and I very much look forward to welcoming them to Goodwood in September.”
TVR has held back a small allocation of the 500 Launch Edition cars for the public unveiling, so will soon close the order book, before re-opening it on the 8th September.
