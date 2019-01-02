Toyota Supra - new video teaser
2 January 2019 03:59:52
Toyota has published a new video teaser with the upcoming 2019 Toyota Supra A90 model. The car will unveiled during the 2019 Detroit Motor Show and it will start a new era in Japanese firm's fans.
Some unofficial pictures already surfaced the web, but the marketing campaign should continue. As a result, in this new video we see a Toyota Supra runinng on a race track. Actually we don't get to see the car since the video is shot in black and white and it was filmed some miles away in the air.
Until now we do know that the most powerful version of the Supra will get a 3.0 liter six cylinder engine borrowed from BMW. It will be able to deliver more than 300 horsepower and it is roumored to be offered with a manual transmission.
1982 Toyota Celica SupraEngine: Inline 6, Power: 108.1 kw / 145.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 210.0 nm / 154.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
1989 Toyota Supra TurboEngine: Turbocharged Inline 6, Power: 173.0 kw / 232.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 344.38 nm / 254.0 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2007 Toyota Supra HV-REngine: 3UZ-FE V8 w/Inwheel Front Electric Motors, Power: 357.9 kw / 480 bhp, Torque: 510 nm / 376.2 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1993 Toyota Supra TurboEngine: Twin Turbo Inline-6, Power: 238.6 kw / 320.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 427.1 nm / 315.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
