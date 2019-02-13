Toyota Sequoia TRD PRO launched in US
13 February 2019 16:00:43
|Tweet
Not only the Tacoma receives some updates for the TRD Pro version. Also the Sequoia enjoys some new TRD equipment. The 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro was unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show. With a chassis fortified by a TRD-tuned Fox shock absorber suspension, plus an array of proven off-road equipment specially designed or selected by Toyota Racing Development engineers, the full-size Sequoia TRD Pro offers room for the whole family.
Fox has supplied off-road enthusiasts and racers with pavement-escaping options for decades. The aluminum-bodied internal bypass shocks employed on the 2020 Sequoia TRD Pro, and all TRD Pro models, are tuned by TRD engineers specifically for each truck or SUV’s unique attributes.
Compared to external-bypass shocks used on off-road race vehicles, the Fox internal bypass shock compactly integrates bypass zones inside the shock body, which allows the shock’s fluid to bypass the piston through regulated ports as it moves through its travel. Providing a cushioned ride during typical driving, the Fox shock damping gets progressively firmer through the shock piston’s stroke to resist bottoming over rough trail surfaces.
The tuning on each TRD Pro’s shocks is unique, and the front 2.5-inch Fox shocks on Sequoia include 7 compression zones and 2 rebound zones. TRD engineers reduced the front spring rate on Sequoia TRD Pro to improve its off-road compliance. The front shocks also provide an increase in rebound travel of 18mm.
For the rear suspension, Sequoia TRD Pro employs 2-inch-diameter Fox piggyback monotube shocks that feature bottom-out-control technology, which is designed to increase damping force for improved bottoming resistance in unforgiving terrain. Compared to the standard rear Sequoia shocks, the 2-inch Fox units feature larger 47mm pistons (15mm larger than original equipment) and beefier shock rods that are 3.2 mm larger in diameter.
The TRD Pro “TOYOTA” grille leads the charge, flanked by LED headlights and, below, Rigid LED fog lights. The Sequoia TRD Pro rolls on TRD 18 x 8-in. black BBS forged aluminum wheels wearing P275/65 R18 tires.
In addition to TRD Pro-exclusive Army Green, other exterior color choices include Super White, Midnight Black Metallic and Magnetic Gray Metallic. Whichever color is chosen, black TRD Pro front door badges quickly identify this special model. A TRD front skid plate helps protect the front suspension and oil pan during trail driving.
The TRD Pro cabin treatment mixes ready-to-get-dirty function with luxury, because there’s nothing wrong with a little comfort out on the trail. Black TRD Pro leather-trimmed seats with red contrast stitching and “TRD Pro” stitched into the front headrests are comfortable and durable, while TRD Pro all-weather floor mats add bring-it-on cabin protection.
Sequoia TRD Pro’s standard amenities include Smart Key with Push Button Start; 8-way power driver’s seat; power tilt/slide moonroof, and tri-zone automatic climate control with separate rear-seat controls. There’s no shortage of onboard music sources with the standard Premium Audio, which uses a high-resolution touchscreen display and includes Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa compatibility, AM/FM/HD Radio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, USB media port, plus Bluetooth hands-free phone capability and music streaming.
Like all Sequoia models, the TRD Pro offers just one powertrain -- emphasis on power. The DOHC 5.7-liter i-FORCE V8, which uses regular-grade gasoline, produces 381 horsepower and 401 lb.-ft. of torque. It’s teamed with a 6-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission. Notably, the big V8 produces 90 percent of its peak torque at a low 2,200 rpm, a boon to towing. The Sequoia TRD Pro can tow up to 7,100 lbs. and features an integrated tow hitch, Driver-selectable Tow/Haul transmission mode and Trailer Sway Control.
The standard Multi-Mode 4WD system uses a lockable TORSEN limited-slip center differential to apportion torque to the front and rear wheels, and a two-speed transfer case provides a low range ratio for tackling steep off-road trails. Low range is accessible on the fly via a rotary knob, while the center differential locks at the push of a button. Room for Adventure
The 2020 Sequoia TRD Pro is available exclusively as a 7-seat model, featuring middle-row captain’s chairs and a three-across third-row seat with 60/40 split backs that also recline. And there’s plenty of room for all. Second-row legroom stretches 40.9 inches, while the third row offers adult-size 35.3 in. legroom.
Toyota Sequoia TRD PRO launched in US Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2000 Toyota Celica TRD Sports MEngine: Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 199.9 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 188 nm / 138.7 ft lbs @ 6800 rpm
2003 Toyota Fine-S ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2001 Toyota MR2 VM180 TRDEngine: 1ZZ FE Inline-4, Power: 115.6 kw / 155.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 178.5 nm / 131.7 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2002 Toyota Prius RallyEngine: Inline-4 w/Hybrid Electric, Power: 85.8 kw / 115 bhp @ combined rpm, Torque: 465 nm / 343.0 ft lbs @ combined rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Toyota unveiled the Supra TRD Concept
A few weeks ago we have seen the all new generation Supra A90. Now, the Japanese sports-coupe has received a special version thanks to the in-house performance ...
A few weeks ago we have seen the all new generation Supra A90. Now, the Japanese sports-coupe has received a special version thanks to the in-house performance ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Ginetta announces new supercar
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
Market News
Mitsubishi L200, the most popular pick-up sold in UK
The UK market is not showing much love for the pick-up market. But when it does that, one of the most popular car in the segment is the current generation ...
The UK market is not showing much love for the pick-up market. But when it does that, one of the most popular car in the segment is the current generation ...
Gadgets
New NissanConnect available for Nissan Micra
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Various News
Renault replaces GT Line with RS Line on the new Clio
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the ...
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI - first teaser video
Volkswagen will unveil a new Jetta GLI during the 2019 Chicago Motor Show. Until the doors will be opened, the German car manufacturer decided to publish ...
Volkswagen will unveil a new Jetta GLI during the 2019 Chicago Motor Show. Until the doors will be opened, the German car manufacturer decided to publish ...