Toyota recalls Prius and C-HR models
15 November 2017 16:35:28
Every time we hear that Toyota is recalling a Prius in US, we remember the huge recall of over one million Prius cars for unintended acceleration. But that story is buried long time ago. Now, the problems are less dangerous.
Toyota announced that it is conducting separate safety recalls in the U.S. of approximately 28,600 Model Year 2018 C-HR vehicles and approximately 39,900 Model Year 2012 - 2015 Prius Plug-In Hybrid vehicles.
The hybrid system on the involved Prius Plug-In Hybrid vehicles contains an Electric Vehicle (EV) fuse which may malfunction if the vehicle is repeatedly operated in EV mode under high-load driving conditions, such as during a long hill climb. If the fuse malfunctions, warning lights and warning messages will illuminate. In some cases, the vehicle can be driven, but with reduced power. In other cases, the hybrid system could shut down, resulting in the loss of motive power. Power steering and braking will not be affected. Loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds can increase the risk of a crash.
For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will replace the fuse with an improved one at no cost to customers. All known owners will receive a notification by first-class mail starting in January 2018.
In the involved C-HR vehicles, there is a possibility that the electronic parking brake (EPB) may not operate properly. This could cause the parking brake to not disengage after it is applied or prevent it from being applied. If the electronic parking brake cannot be applied, this could result in a potential noncompliance with a federal safety standard.
For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will update an electronic control unit’s software to correct the EPB issue at no cost to customers. All known owners will receive a notification by first-class mail starting in late-November.
BMW will make proper use of this year SEMA Las Vegas tuning show. The German manufacturer will introduce a one of a kind (1/1) 2018 BMW M3 30 Years American ...
Honda will use its home turf to unveil a new concept, dedicated to those who miss a sporty appearance from the Japanese brand. Honda will unveil an all-new ...
Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory ...
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
The KONA 10 is a driving challenge of epic proportions from Hyundai. Adventurer Sophie Radcliffe will be attempting to reach ten of the most iconic volcanic ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
