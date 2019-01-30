Toyota reaches two million cars produced in US in 2018

Many years ago, Toyota decided it has to build cars in US. This decision helped the Japanese manufacturer to be seen as a local producer by the community. Now, in 2018, Toyota built 1,935,230 vehicles at its North American vehicle assembly plants. Since 1986, Toyota’s total vehicle production in North America has reached more than 38 million.

Toyota’s philosophy is to build where we sell and buy where we build. Positive economic factors such as low fuel prices, continued stability in the overall economy and strong customer demand for trucks and SUVs were all key drivers for 2018 production.





In 2018, five of the company’s 10 U.S. manufacturing plants continued to roll out a $373.8 million hybrid powertrain investment announced in 2017. The investment also included the implementation of the company’s Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama, plant.





Toyota’s 15th manufacturing plant, a joint venture with Mazda, is scheduled to open in Huntsville, Alabama, in 2021.





Continuing investments also were under way at: Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana, which is implementing a $600 million TNGA investment to increase production of the Highlander; and Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, where $1.33 billion is earmarked for TNGA upgrades and an all-new paint shop.





Toyota produces 13 models in North America including: Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, RAV4, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, Tundra, Lexus RX 350, Lexus ES 350, Yaris and Yaris iA. Toyota directly employs more than 47,000 people.













