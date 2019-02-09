Toyota Aygo x-cite and x-style will be unveiled in Geneva
9 February 2019 15:03:57
|Tweet
Toyota has announced two world debuts during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off on March 5. We are speaking about the new Aygo X-Cite and X-Style special editions.
The Aygo X-Style is finished in White with Orange Twist electric canvas roof and dark Orange trim. The car also comes with 15 inch wheels, fog lamps and rear privacy glass.
Inside the cabin, customers will get orange accents on the side air vents and gearshift surrounds.
The new Toyota Aygo X-Cite has a bright orange on the outside and comes with a black roof and also with some orange-and-black elements. The exterior is completed by 15 inch alloy wheels.
Inside the cabin, the Toyota Aygo X-Cite has Manhattan fabric seat upholstery, glossy black central console and dashboard insert panel.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2019 Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary officially unveiled
Audi e-tron UK price - the first electric SUV from Ingolstadt starts at 71.490 GBP
Toyota Aygo x-cite and x-style will be unveiled in Geneva
-
Audi A6 Avant modified by ABT
Toyota unveiled the Supra TRD Concept
2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift details emerge
Related Specs
2002 Toyota ccX ConceptN/AN/AN/A
1999 Toyota Celica XYR ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 7600 rpmN/A
2005 Toyota Ft-SX ConceptEngine: V6N/AN/A
2001 Toyota FXS ConceptEngine: Lexus V8N/AN/A
2004 Toyota Alessandro Volta ConceptEngine: Lexus RX 400 Hybrid System w/V6, Power: 304.3 kw / 408 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept to debut in Geneva
Mitsubishi is planing to expand its range and is ready to announce its intentions this Spring. Mitsubishi Motors will unveil its latest concept vehicle ...
Mitsubishi is planing to expand its range and is ready to announce its intentions this Spring. Mitsubishi Motors will unveil its latest concept vehicle ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Ginetta announces new supercar
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
Market News
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Gadgets
New NissanConnect available for Nissan Micra
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Various News
Renault replaces GT Line with RS Line on the new Clio
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the ...
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI - first teaser video
Volkswagen will unveil a new Jetta GLI during the 2019 Chicago Motor Show. Until the doors will be opened, the German car manufacturer decided to publish ...
Volkswagen will unveil a new Jetta GLI during the 2019 Chicago Motor Show. Until the doors will be opened, the German car manufacturer decided to publish ...