Toyota Aygo x-cite and x-style will be unveiled in Geneva

Toyota has announced two world debuts during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off on March 5. We are speaking about the new Aygo X-Cite and X-Style special editions.





The Aygo X-Style is finished in White with Orange Twist electric canvas roof and dark Orange trim. The car also comes with 15 inch wheels, fog lamps and rear privacy glass.





Inside the cabin, customers will get orange accents on the side air vents and gearshift surrounds.





The new Toyota Aygo X-Cite has a bright orange on the outside and comes with a black roof and also with some orange-and-black elements. The exterior is completed by 15 inch alloy wheels.





Inside the cabin, the Toyota Aygo X-Cite has Manhattan fabric seat upholstery, glossy black central console and dashboard insert panel.

