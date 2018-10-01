Home » News » Toyota » Toyota 4Runner Nightshade Special Edition launched

Toyota 4Runner Nightshade Special Edition launched

1 October 2018 17:17:26

Toyota wants to treat its Texas clients with something special, so is introducing a special edition of its 4Runner. It is called Nightshade Special Edition and adds mystique to the Limited grade. Black accents are added to give Nightshade its own vibe: front and rear bumper spoilers, outer mirrors and door handles, window moldings, rocker panels, door garnish, roof rails and badging.

Up front, black chrome moldings are fitted on the grille slots and, in back, the exhaust tip gets the black treatment as well. Black 20-inch wheels help complete the sleek exterior. Inside, black interior trim features include the steering wheel, center cluster and console panels, shift knob and shifter panel, and inner door grips. 
The 4Runner Nightshade Special Edition is available in Limited 4x2 or 4x4 models and carries a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,740 in addition to the base vehicle MSRP. It is available at dealerships now in select colors: Midnight Black Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic and Blizzard Pearl.



