This is the new Mercedes-AMG 53 series - it has a mild-hybrid powertrain and an electric compressor
15 January 2018 10:37:51
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the all-new Mercedes-AMG 53 Series. For now, the new series will be available on the new CLS and on the E-Class Coupe and Cabrio.
The new Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4Matic+ comes with a 3.0 liter six cylinder in-line engine that can deliver 435 horsepower at 6.100 rpm and 520 Nm peak of torque between 1.800 and 5.800 rpm. The unit uses an exhaust gas turbocharger and an electric auxiliary compressor.
More than that, Mercedes-AMG has put an electric starter-altenator named EQ Boost (mild-hybrid 48V system) which improves the power output with 22 horsepower for a little period of time. The new Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4Matic+ uses a nine speed AMG Speedshift transmission and an all-wheel drive system. As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250. If you are going for the AMD Driver's package, the top speed goes up to 270 km/h.
According to Mercedes-AMG the new CLS 53 4Matic+ has a fuel consumption of 8.4 liters per 100 kilometers with CO2 emissions of 200 grams per kilometer.
