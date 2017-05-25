This is the new BMW M4 GT4
25 May 2017 19:19:23
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements which seek to increase mileage, cost efficiency and ease of maintenance.
Under tho hood of the new BMW M4 GT4 is the same 3.0 liter six cylinder engine found on the M4 Coupe. The BMW Motorsport has equipped the car with some special goodies in order to increase the performance. More than that, the car also can be pre-programmed for different engine performance levels.
Because we are talking about a racing model, the guys from BMW have replaced the standard braking system. This time, the braking system comes with 390 mm discs on the front and 350 mm at the back. AP Racing was in charge with the calipers.
We also remind you that the engine is matted to a seven speed dual-clutch transmission that comes with a special motorsport software. The new BMW M4 GT4 is available to order and pricing starts at 169,000 Euros plus VAT.
