Home » News » BMW » This is the new BMW M4 GT4

This is the new BMW M4 GT4

25 May 2017 19:19:23

BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements which seek to increase mileage, cost efficiency and ease of maintenance. 

Under tho hood of the new BMW M4 GT4 is the same 3.0 liter six cylinder engine found on the M4 Coupe. The BMW Motorsport has equipped the car with some special goodies in order to increase the performance. More than that, the car also can be pre-programmed for different engine performance levels. 

This is the new BMW M4 GT4
This is the new BMW M4 GT4 Photos
Because we are talking about a racing model, the guys from BMW have replaced the standard braking system. This time, the braking system comes with 390 mm discs on the front and 350 mm at the back. AP Racing was in charge with the calipers. 

We also remind you that the engine is matted to a seven speed dual-clutch transmission that comes with a special motorsport software. The new BMW M4 GT4 is available to order and pricing starts at 169,000 Euros plus VAT. 

Tags: , ,

Posted in BMW, Motorsports

Source: BMW

This is the new BMW M4 GT4 Photos (8 photos)
  • This is the new BMW M4 GT4
  • This is the new BMW M4 GT4
  • This is the new BMW M4 GT4
  • This is the new BMW M4 GT4

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is for sale. Pricing starts at 85k

    2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is for sale. Pricing starts at 85k

  2. Skoda is planning an electric car inspired by the 110 R

    Skoda is planning an electric car inspired by the 110 R

  3. Carlex Design added some special equipment to the Brabus G500 4x4

    Carlex Design added some special equipment to the Brabus G500 4x4

  4.  
  5. This is the new BMW M4 GT4

    This is the new BMW M4 GT4

  6. A special Audi A5 Sportback G-tron is ready for Worthersee

    A special Audi A5 Sportback G-tron is ready for Worthersee

  7. Pagani designed the cabin of a private Airbus

    Pagani designed the cabin of a private Airbus

Related Specs

  1. 2004 BMW 645Ci Convertible

    Engine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 248.3 kw / 333 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm

  2. 2001 BMW E65 745h Concept

    Engine: Bi-Fuel V8, Power: 137.2 kw / 184.0 bhpN/A

  3. 1955 BMW Isetta

    Engine: 1 Cyl, Power: 9.7 kw / 13.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 19.0 nm / 14.0 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm

  4. 2001 BMW M3 GTR

    Engine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 331.1 kw / 444 bhp @ 7500 rpm, Torque: 467.76 nm / 345 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm

  5. 2002 BMW M3 GTR Strassenversion

    Engine: V8, Power: 335.6 kw / 450.0 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Ford Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen apprentices to unveil a new concept in WortherseeVolkswagen apprentices to unveil a new concept in Worthersee
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...

Custom Cars

Bentley Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner unveiledBentley Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner unveiled
When it comes to customising its cars for the clients who can afford a special treatment for Bentayga, Mulsanne or Continental, Bentley calls in its Mulliner ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sales dropped in AprilVolkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...

Gadgets

Omologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche trackOmologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche track
There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...

Various News

Ford is bringing back the idea of an electric F-150Ford is bringing back the idea of an electric F-150
A few months ago we have heard a rumor about a future electric Ford F-150. But now we have some new details which were offered by chief technology officer ...

Motorsports

Michael Fassbender is now a racerMichael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...

Videos

Are winter tires good in summer?Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
Copyright CarSession.com