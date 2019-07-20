Home » News » Bentley » This is the new Bentley Flying Spur First Edition

This is the new Bentley Flying Spur First Edition

20 July 2019 10:32:10

Bentley has just unveiled the all-new and special Flying Spur First Edition. It was launched at the Elton John Foundation Gala on July 24, and according to the car manufacturer's officials, the first unit will be auctioned off, with all the earnings going to the Elton John AIDS Foundation. 

This particular special edition will be hand buit in the next 12 months so Bentley can't tell us how many it will build. 

This is the new Bentley Flying Spur First Edition
The special edition features a unique exterior badge, a Union Jack flag with the numeral 1 in the center. There are also First Edition winged emblems embroidered into the headrests and special treadplates that show the Union Jack flag with First Edition written in the middle. 

Also, the Bentley Flying Spur First Edition will feature some special 22 inch Mulliner alloy wheels, while inside the cabin is a big panoramic sunroof. 

Under the hood is the same W12 6.0 liter biturbo engine which delivers 626 horsepower and 605 pound-feet of torque.

