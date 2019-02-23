This is the all-new Cupra Formentor, the first concept car of the Spanish performance division

Cupra is the newest performance brand out there. It was launched one year ago during the Geneva Motor Show and now the Spanish manufacturer will unveil a special concept car.





This is the first concept car developed by the Cupra, the Cupra Ateca being just a revised version of the Seat Ateca SUV.





The concept car which will be unveiled in Geneva is named Cupra Formentor and is a high performance crossover coupe. It comes with an aggressive design and with some interesting engines under the bonnet.





We said engines because the Cupra Formentor has a plug-in hybrid system which uses a petrol unit and an electric one. Cupra told us that the PHEV will deliver 245 horsepower but they did not offer other details.





We dig out and we figured out that this will probably be the same PHEV system used on the Skoda Vision RS Concept. On the Czech concept car, the PHEV system has a 1.5 liter petrol unit and an 102 HP electric unit. On electricity alone, Cupra Formentor can travel up to 50 kilometers.

