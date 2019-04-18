Home » News » Mercedes » This is the all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

This is the all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

18 April 2019 13:51:11

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS during the 2019 New York Auto Show. The largest and most luxurious SUV now comes with more space, more comfort, more luxury.  

The new SUV is 77 mm longer, 22 mm wider and the wheelsbase is bigger by 60 mm. One of the benefits of the longer wheelbase is interior spaciousness, especially in the second row. The three fully electrically adjustable seat rows offer all passengers a generous amount of space and outstanding seating comfort. 

The seats in the third row can be lowered into the floor to increase the boot space (up to 2400 litres), while the seats in the second row fold flat. Furthermore, a six-seater variant with two luxury individual rear seats in the second seat row is available for the first time. 

This is the all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS
This is the all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Photos
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS comes with MBUX Rear Seat Entertainment System (two 11.6-inch touchscreens for movie, music and internet enjoyment). The third seats will offer room for people of up to 1.94 meters tall. 

Under the hood, the 2020 Mercedes GLS will be offered with two diesel and two petrol engines. The two diesel-engined GLS models are powered by the OM 656, the six-cylinder in-line engine from the current engine family. It is available with two ratings, depending on the particular market launch: GLS 400 d 4MATIC with 243 kW (330 hp) and 700 Nm torque. The base version, the GLS 350 d 4MATIC delivers 286 HP and 600 Nm. 

Shortly after the model series launch, the introduction of the GLS 580 4MATIC will mark the world premiere of a new, electrified V8 petrol engine with 48-volt on-board electrical system and integrated starter-generator. It has an output of 360 kW (489 hp) and 700 Nm of torque, with a further 250 Nm of torque and 16 kW/22 hp available via EQ Boost over short periods. 

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC, a six-cylinder in-line engine electrified with 48-volt technology, is only available outside of the EU. Its performance data: 270 kW (367 hp) and 500 Nm of torque, with a further 250 Nm of torque and 16 kW/22 hp available via EQ Boost over short periods.

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles

This is the all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Photos (8 photos)
  • This is the all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS
  • This is the all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS
  • This is the all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS
  • This is the all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. This is the all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

    This is the all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

  2. Mercedes-Benz EQC gains Edition 1886

    Mercedes-Benz EQC gains Edition 1886

  3. 2019 Audi S5 gains V6 TDI engine with 48V electric system

    2019 Audi S5 gains V6 TDI engine with 48V electric system

  4.  
  5. Ford Mustang claims title of best-sellng sports coupe in the world

    Ford Mustang claims title of best-sellng sports coupe in the world

  6. Jaguar I-Pace is 2019 World Car of the Year

    Jaguar I-Pace is 2019 World Car of the Year

  7. Volkswagen unveiled the ID Roomzz electric SUV Concept

    Volkswagen unveiled the ID Roomzz electric SUV Concept

Related Specs

  1. 1989 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution

    Engine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 167.0 kw / 224 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  2. 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II

    Engine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 173.0 kw / 232 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  3. 1964 Mercedes-Benz 230SL Convertible

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 215.58 nm / 159.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  4. 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL

    Engine: Inline 6, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 261.7 nm / 193.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  5. 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC AMG Group 2

    Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Skoda third SUV teased ahead its launch in Beijing Motor ShowSkoda third SUV teased ahead its launch in Beijing Motor Show
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

BMW will supply engine for Karma ReveroBMW will supply engine for Karma Revero
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...

Market News

Best ever February sales for Mercedes Benz USABest ever February sales for Mercedes Benz USA
2017 started very good for the world's largest premium manufacturer. Even on the USA market, Mercedes recorded very good sales in January. And it looks ...

Gadgets

Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehiclesInfiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...

Various News

Volkswagen Sharan reaches one million units producedVolkswagen Sharan reaches one million units produced
Volkswagen is celebrating important milestones not only for Golf and Passat, but also for the people carrier Sharan. The millionth Sharan rolled off the ...

Motorsports

Porsche granted access in Formula EPorsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...

Videos

Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on AutobahnVideo: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
Copyright CarSession.com