This is the all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS
18 April 2019 13:51:11
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS during the 2019 New York Auto Show. The largest and most luxurious SUV now comes with more space, more comfort, more luxury.
The new SUV is 77 mm longer, 22 mm wider and the wheelsbase is bigger by 60 mm. One of the benefits of the longer wheelbase is interior spaciousness, especially in the second row. The three fully electrically adjustable seat rows offer all passengers a generous amount of space and outstanding seating comfort.
The seats in the third row can be lowered into the floor to increase the boot space (up to 2400 litres), while the seats in the second row fold flat. Furthermore, a six-seater variant with two luxury individual rear seats in the second seat row is available for the first time.
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS comes with MBUX Rear Seat Entertainment System (two 11.6-inch touchscreens for movie, music and internet enjoyment). The third seats will offer room for people of up to 1.94 meters tall.
Under the hood, the 2020 Mercedes GLS will be offered with two diesel and two petrol engines. The two diesel-engined GLS models are powered by the OM 656, the six-cylinder in-line engine from the current engine family. It is available with two ratings, depending on the particular market launch: GLS 400 d 4MATIC with 243 kW (330 hp) and 700 Nm torque. The base version, the GLS 350 d 4MATIC delivers 286 HP and 600 Nm.
Shortly after the model series launch, the introduction of the GLS 580 4MATIC will mark the world premiere of a new, electrified V8 petrol engine with 48-volt on-board electrical system and integrated starter-generator. It has an output of 360 kW (489 hp) and 700 Nm of torque, with a further 250 Nm of torque and 16 kW/22 hp available via EQ Boost over short periods.
The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC, a six-cylinder in-line engine electrified with 48-volt technology, is only available outside of the EU. Its performance data: 270 kW (367 hp) and 500 Nm of torque, with a further 250 Nm of torque and 16 kW/22 hp available via EQ Boost over short periods.
