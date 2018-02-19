This is the all-new 2018 BMW X4
19 February 2018 13:30:58
|Tweet
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new generation 2018 BMW X4 model. The new SAC will be showcased during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March.
The first generation BMW X4 was sold in about 200,000 units and with the new generation, the German manufacturer will want more. On the design side, the all-new 2018 BMW X4 is said to be a picture of powerful agility and self-assured presence.
Increase in length (+81 mm), width (+37 mm) and wheelbase length (+54 mm) compared with the outgoing model the new 2018 BMW X4 is also styled and is the perfect definition of a Sports Activity Coupe.
Inside the cabin, the new model will come with all the features that we have seen on the new generation BMW X3, including the touch control central display and the gesture control system. xLine, M Sport X and M Sport variants enable effective personalisation. The BMW X4 is available for the first time with exclusive options from the BMW Individual portfolio.
For the first time, the BMW X4 will be offered in a M40d version. Speaking of engines, the new generation will be offered with three petrol and four diesel units and power outputs between 184 and 360 horsepower. The M Sport versions will be lighter and will come with Variable Sport Steering, Performance Control, Adaptive M suspension, M Sport differential and M Sport brakes (standard or optional):
This is the all-new 2018 BMW X4 Photos (7 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
This is the all-new 2018 BMW X4
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift - Official pictures and details
Seat Tarraco will be the name of the upcoming Spanish SUV
-
Skoda Kodiaq Laurin and Klement - official pictures and details
2018 Mercedes Maybach S-Class launched
Margot Robbie promotes Nissan Formula E debut
Related Specs
1973 BMW 2002 tiiEngine: Inline-4, Power: 104.4 kw / 140.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 196.6 nm / 145.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1973 BMW 2002 TurboEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 126.8 kw / 170.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 239.9 nm / 176.9 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1978 BMW 320 Turbo Group 5Engine: Inline-4, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A
1936 BMW 328Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80.1 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 126.09 nm / 93.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Rolls Royce SUV to be called Cullinan
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...
Concept Cars
INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...
Custom Cars
Kahn Design has a new six-wheeled project
Kahn Design has published some teaser pictures with a six-wheeled Land Rover Defender. In case you wanted a Mercedes-Mybach G650 Landaulet and you haven't ...
Kahn Design has published some teaser pictures with a six-wheeled Land Rover Defender. In case you wanted a Mercedes-Mybach G650 Landaulet and you haven't ...
Future Cars
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Market News
Toyota US sales decreased in 2017
With 2017 coming to an end, all eyes are looking towards Toyota and its sales result. Will the Japanese manufacturer become worlds largest manufacturer ...
With 2017 coming to an end, all eyes are looking towards Toyota and its sales result. Will the Japanese manufacturer become worlds largest manufacturer ...
Gadgets
Citroen C3 Aircross offers standard Active Safety Brake
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...
Various News
Aston Martin launches 2018 Art of Living
While manufacturers like Ferrari and Lamborghini are organising experiences on ice or on the track for their clients, Aston Martin is going even further, ...
While manufacturers like Ferrari and Lamborghini are organising experiences on ice or on the track for their clients, Aston Martin is going even further, ...
Motorsports
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...