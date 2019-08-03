This is the 2020 Volkswagen California T6.1 camper

Volksawgen has published the first picture and details about the revised California camper van. Named California T6.1 the facelifted version will be showcased during the Caravan Salon show in Düsseldorf at the end of this month.





For now, Volkswagen published images with the Ocean range-topping versions. On the exterior you can see a two-tone finish and a chrome radiator grille. There will also be reshaped headlights with new LED DRLs and slightly modified bumpers.





Inside the cabin, customers will get a new control panel positione in the overhead console. It has a very generous touchscreen throught which you can controll all of the functions of the camper van.





There is also a new digital instrument panel and a new infotainment system which can be ordered in 6.5, 8.0 or 9.2 inches. There were also made some changes on the materials used inside the caper van. The beds are better, the finishing touches are modified and the kitchen zone is now improved.





Under the hood there will be some 2.0 liter TDI engines, but Volkswagen hasn't disclose yet the versions.

