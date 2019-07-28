This is the 2020 Audi SQ7 TDI facelift
28 July 2019 08:44:07
A few weeks ago, Audi unveiled the 2020 Q7 facelift. The model comes with some slightly exterior modifications and also with some great improvements inside the cabin.
The same modifications were carried over on the 2020 SQ7 TDI facelift. The car comes with sports exterior details, some aggressive interior accessories and with a massive engine under the bonnet.
The 2020 Audi SQ7 TDI is powered by a V8 4.0 liter biturbo engine which delivers 435 horsepower and 900 Nm peak of torque. The unit is matted to an automatic transmission and to an all-wheel drive system. As a result, the 2020 SQ7 TDI facelift can run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.
The standard turbines are helped by an electric compressor which is feed by the 48V mild-hybrid system. Audi will start taking orders for the 2020 SQ7 in Europe in the coming days, with pricing in Germany to start from 94,900 euros.
