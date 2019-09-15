Home » News » Mercedes » This is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS, the concept that previews an upcoming electric S-Class
This is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS, the concept that previews an upcoming electric S-Class
15 September 2019 12:32:19
The new generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is on the works, but until than, the German car manufacturer has decided to preview its model with an electric concept. Its name is Vision EQS and it might give us some interesting details about what we can expect on the new S-Class.
With its innovative, stretched "one bow" proportion, the VISION EQS takes the Progressive Luxury design philosophy of the EQ models by Mercedes-Benz into a new dimension. The flowing yet powerful sculptured effect of the exterior design gives the show car its majestic appearance – luxurious generosity and aerodynamic elegance in ideal harmony.
There are also the special digital light headlamps, each with two holographic lens modules. The bran logo comes also with 229 illuminated, individual stars form the seamlessly integrated lightbelt at the rear.
The Vision EQS is an electric prototype and it has two electric motors which can deliver 350 kW and 760 Nm peak of torque. As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. Also, the battery back can deliver up to 700 kilometrs of range. Mercedes-Benz sais that the battery have a charging performance of 350 kW.
This is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS, the concept that previews an upcoming electric S-Class
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Lotus Evija supercar teased ahead of Goodwood
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...
Ford F-150 is Americas military favorite
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
