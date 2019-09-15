Home » News » Mercedes » This is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS, the concept that previews an upcoming electric S-Class

This is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS, the concept that previews an upcoming electric S-Class

15 September 2019 12:32:19

The new generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is on the works, but until than, the German car manufacturer has decided to preview its model with an electric concept. Its name is Vision EQS and it might give us some interesting details about what we can expect on the new S-Class. 

With its innovative, stretched "one bow" proportion, the VISION EQS takes the Progressive Luxury design philosophy of the EQ models by Mercedes-Benz into a new dimension. The flowing yet powerful sculptured effect of the exterior design gives the show car its majestic appearance – luxurious generosity and aerodynamic elegance in ideal harmony. 

There are also the special digital light headlamps, each with two holographic lens modules. The bran logo comes also with 229 illuminated, individual stars form the seamlessly integrated lightbelt at the rear. 

The Vision EQS is an electric prototype and it has two electric motors which can deliver 350 kW and 760 Nm peak of torque. As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. Also, the battery back can deliver up to 700 kilometrs of range. Mercedes-Benz sais that the battery have a charging performance of 350 kW. 

