This is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz EQV concept

Mercedes-Benz decided to unveil the EQV concept car during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. According to the German car manufacturer, the car is a pre-production version of the upcoming electric V-Class.





Just like the new V-Class, the EQV comes with a new design and with some slightly modifications on the accessories and on the wheels. Inside the cabin there is the same MBUX infotainment system and a six places configuration. When the production version will come, customers will be able to order also some seven or eight seats versions.





Under the hood of this concept car is an electric engine that can deliver 204 horsepower at the front axle. Energy is supplied by a lithium-ion battery. Thanks to a capacity of 100 kWh, a maximum range of up to 400 kilometres is realistic. And with a top speed of 160 km/h, it ensures superior driving pleasure even out of town.

