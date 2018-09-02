This are the first promo video for the all-new BMW Z4
2 September 2018 06:18:57
A few days ago, during the Montery Car Week, BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4. In the Californian sun, the German car manufacturer unveiled a special version of the car: the Z4 M40i First Edition.
According to the German car manufacturer, all the details about the new generation Z4 will be made public on 19 September, while the public will be able to see the car during the Paris Motor Show in October.
But now, BMW has released the first promo videos of the new generation Z4. Until you'll jump to the new videos, let us remind you some interesting things about the Z4 M40i First Edition.
The BMW Z4 M40i First Edition comes with a powerful 340hp, straight six-cylinder engine and a sports suspension with electronically controlled dampers, M Sport braking system and an electronically controlled M Sport differential in the rear axle transmission. The BMW M Performance automobile takes a mere 4.6 seconds to sprint from a standstill to 62mph. The new BMW Z4 M40i First Edition offers specific design and equipment features that add exclusive accents to the car’s sporty flair. The expressive body paintwork in Frozen Orange metallic is combined with an electrically operated textile soft top in anthracite with silver effect, the BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line, black exterior mirror caps and 19-inch light alloy wheels boasting a bicolour, double spoke design.
2003 BMW Z4 3.0iEngine: Inline-6, Power: 172.3 kw / 231 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2005 BMW Z4 Coupe ConceptEngine: Inline-6, Power: 172.3 kw / 231 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2006 BMW Z4 M CoupeEngine: Cast Iron Block, Water Cooled, S54 Inline-6, Power: 255.8 kw / 343 bhp @ 7900 rpm, Torque: 494.87 nm / 365 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm
2006 BMW Z4 M Coupe Motorsport VersionEngine: Cast Iron Inline-6 w/Aluminum Heads, Power: 294.6 kw / 395 bhp @ 8200 rpm, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 5750 rpm
2006 BMW Z4 M RoadsterEngine: Cast Iron Block, Water Cooled, S54 Inline-6, Power: 255.8 kw / 343 bhp @ 7900 rpm, Torque: 355.22 nm / 262 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm
