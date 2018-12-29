These are the five fanciest seat patterns used by Porsche
29 December 2018 06:22:25
This year, Porsche turned 70 and in order to celebrate this important age, the German car manufacturer has prepared some special events and media content.
One of the special projects developed by the marketing team was a Top 5 videos. In the latest one we will get to see the five fanciest seat patterns ever used by Porsche.
The top starts with the red-white stripes which were first used onto the seats of a 1983 928 S. On the fourth place we have the chance to see the pinstripes which were used on a 911 Carrera 3.2 Coupe from 1989. The first pattern which got onto the podium is the red & blue tartan which was used on a 911 Turbo nicknamed Louise.
On the second place we will see the Pepita pattern. This is the oldest one who got onto the top and it was unsed on a 911 with production number 57.
The first place is taken by Pasha. This pattern can be found on a 911 Super Carrera Targa from 1981.
