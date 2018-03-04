These are the first pictures of the new Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV
4 March 2018 11:53:46
As you may have read, Mercedes-Benz has some plans in realising a full electric line-up. Now, the German car manufacturer has unveiled the first pictures with the upcoming EQC electric SUV.
As you may have heared, the car manufacturer began taking reservations for the EQC last September and now, during the Geneva Motor Show we will get the change to see the final product car.
As you can imagine, these new imagines shows us a car which is covered in camo. In the same press release, Mercedes-Benz says prototypes have completed winter testing in northern Sweden, southern Europe and in the United States. 500 indivitual tests have been done so far.
