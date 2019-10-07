These are the all-new BMW X5 M and X6 M

BMW unveiled the all-new generations for the X5 M and X6 M. As you can expect, on the design side you will see some beffied wheel arches, massive grilles and bigger air intakes.





There are also new rear spoilers, some special wings and, of course, new design wheels. Inside the cabin, the German car manufacturer has prepared some sporty touches for the seats, steering wheel and dashboard.





But the most important thing is under the hood. THe V8 4.4 liter petrol unit deliver 600 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque. If you are going to buy the X5 M Competition or X6 M Comperition you have to know that the engine will deliver 625 horsepower.





The engine resources are sent to the ground via an eight speed automatic transmission and an intelligent all-wheel drive M xDrive system. There are also beffied breaks and stiffer suspensions.





Under these conditions, the X5 M and X6 M can run from not to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, while the Competition versions are quicker with 0.1 seconds. No matter what, the top speed is clocked at 250 km/h, but if you are willing to pay more for the M Driver's Package you'll get 285 km/h.

