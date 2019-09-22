Home » News » Volkswagen » The upcoming Volkswagen Golf will get a GTE version
The upcoming Volkswagen Golf will get a GTE version
22 September 2019 06:53:45
Volkswagen will unveil a new generation Golf in the following months. We knew some details about the upcoming compact hatchback but we did not know it will have a new GTE version.
The plug-in hybrid variant of the new generation Volkswagen Golf will look similar to the regular versions but it will have an extra slot to charge it.
According to Frank Welsch, Volkswagen board member for research and development, the upcoming GTE will be offered in two power versions. The first one will have 205 horsepower, while the second one will be offered with 250 horsepower. Just like the current GTI.
We do not have details about the battery pack, but we can be pretty sure, that the upcoming Volkswagen Golf GTE will be able to travel on electricity at least 50 kilometers.
