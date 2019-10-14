Home » News » Porsche » The upcoming Porsche Macan electric will get a special platform and about 700 HP

The upcoming Porsche Macan electric will get a special platform and about 700 HP

14 October 2019 15:56:51

A few months ago, Porsche confirmed that the new generation Macan will have an electric version. At first, rumors said that the German car manufacturer will drop the petrol versions, but now we have the confirmation that Porsche won't do that.

As a result, both Macan Electric and Macan with combustion engines will be sold. The new generation is scheduled to debut sometime in 2021 and the electric variant will get some interesting features. 

The upcoming Porsche Macan electric will get a special platform and about 700 HP
First, Porsche will use the all-new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture which is developed with Audi. This new platform is derived form the J1 architecture which now is used on Taycan. 

The car will have two electric motors, each one on an axle, and the most powerfull version will deliver about 700 horsepower. Just like the Taycan, the top of the line electric Macan will carry the Turbo or Turbo S name plate. 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Porsche, New Vehicles

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe officially unveiled

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe officially unveiled

  2. 2020 Subaru Crosstrek updated

    2020 Subaru Crosstrek updated

  3. 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Mojave Sand Package introduced

    2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Mojave Sand Package introduced

  4.  
  5. 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid detailed

    2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid detailed

  6. Volvo XC40 Recharge officially launched

    Volvo XC40 Recharge officially launched

  7. Peugeot-Citroen to electrify its compact van range

    Peugeot-Citroen to electrify its compact van range

Related Specs

  1. 1969 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7

    Engine: Air-Cooled Flat 6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 254.89 nm / 188 ft lbs @ 5100 rpm

  2. 1901 Lohner-Porsche Phaeton

    Engine: 4 Electric Hub MotorsN/AN/A

  3. 1956 Porsche 356A

    Engine: Flat 4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70.0 bhp @ 4500 rpm, Torque: 109.8 nm / 81.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm

  4. 1956 Porsche 356A Carrera

    Engine: Flat 4, Power: 82.0 kw / 110.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 118.6 nm / 87.5 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm

  5. 1952 Porsche 356 America Roadster

    Engine: Air Cooled Flat-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...

Concept Cars

First teaser picture of the Mitsubishi Mi-TechFirst teaser picture of the Mitsubishi Mi-Tech
Mitsubishi will unveil during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show a new special concept. Its name is Mi-Tech and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. ...

Custom Cars

Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABTVolkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...

Future Cars

Aston Martin DBX enters final testingAston Martin DBX enters final testing
Aston Martin is ready to follow all those premium manufacturers who decided to launch an SUV. The DBX is really close. Aston Martin’s first SUV has ...

Market News

Lamborghini Huracan surpasses Gallardo production recordLamborghini Huracan surpasses Gallardo production record
When you think at the most popular Lamborghini ever created you think at Gallardo, as it eas the best sold car in the company’s history. Well, starting ...

Gadgets

Karma develops sound for its future electric carsKarma develops sound for its future electric cars
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...

Various News

Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversaryFiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...

Motorsports

This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E seasonThis is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...

Videos

Video. Watch how Koenigsegg Regera does 0-250-0 mpg in just 32.48 secondsVideo. Watch how Koenigsegg Regera does 0-250-0 mpg in just 32.48 seconds
A couple of weeks ago, the guys from Koenigsegg have announced that the Regera hypercar managed to smash the world record for 0-250-0 mph and also for ...
Copyright CarSession.com