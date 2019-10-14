The upcoming Porsche Macan electric will get a special platform and about 700 HP

A few months ago, Porsche confirmed that the new generation Macan will have an electric version. At first, rumors said that the German car manufacturer will drop the petrol versions, but now we have the confirmation that Porsche won't do that.





As a result, both Macan Electric and Macan with combustion engines will be sold. The new generation is scheduled to debut sometime in 2021 and the electric variant will get some interesting features.





First, Porsche will use the all-new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture which is developed with Audi. This new platform is derived form the J1 architecture which now is used on Taycan.





The car will have two electric motors, each one on an axle, and the most powerfull version will deliver about 700 horsepower. Just like the Taycan, the top of the line electric Macan will carry the Turbo or Turbo S name plate.

Tags: macan electric, porsche, porsche macan, porsche macan electric

Posted in Porsche, New Vehicles