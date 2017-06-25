Home » News » Land Rover » The upcoming Land Rover Defender will attract young customers
The upcoming Land Rover Defender will attract young customers
25 June 2017 03:49:41
|Tweet
Last year in January an icon has gone: the mighty Land Rover Defender. Shortly after that, the British car manufacturer has confirmed a new generation for the Defender and now we have some interesting details.
THe new Land Rover Defender will return in 2018 and according to the automaker's head designer, the model will be a true Defender but we will see a new design. He explain that Land Rover wants to attract new cusotomers, especially younger ones and this is why we will see some great modification on the design side.
“You'll be able kick the hell out of them and they'll get up for more”, said Gerry McGovern, Land Rover’s head designer.
According to another report, the new Land Rover Defender will use an aluminum architecture and will be able of great off-road performances.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
The upcoming Land Rover Defender will attract young customers
2018 Renault Megane RS will have 4 wheel steering and Cup chassis
Volvo S90: What is New?
-
The 2018 Audi A8 will detect bumps and will adjust the suspension for you
Bugatti Chiron can do 300 mph but it needs more advanced tires
GM autonomous tech tested on Chevy Bolt fleet
Related Specs
1998 Bentley Brooklands REngine: Turbocharged V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 605 nm / 446.2 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
2008 Breckland BeiraEngine: V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 542.3 nm / 400 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
1967 Ford Thunderbird LandallEngine: V8, Power: 257.3 kw / 345.0 bhp @ 4600 rpm, Torque: 626.39 nm / 462.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2005 Land Rover LR3Engine: Jaguar AJV8 V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 427.08 nm / 315 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2008 Land Rover LRX ConceptEngine: Diesel Inline-4N/AN/A
New Vehicles
2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
Future Cars
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Market News
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Gadgets
Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Various News
Renault - Nissan Alliance might become the biggest car manufacturer in the world
The Renault - Nissan Alliance had a grea year in 2016. During the first four months of this year the French - Japanese alliance managed to take the third ...
The Renault - Nissan Alliance had a grea year in 2016. During the first four months of this year the French - Japanese alliance managed to take the third ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...