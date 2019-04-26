The upcoming 2020 BMW 3 Series Touring spied around Nurburgring

A few months ago, BMW launched the all-new 3 Series. For the moment, customers can choose only the sedan version, but soon, the German car manufacturer will unveil the touring version of the mid-size model.





Until we'll get the official chance to see the model, in the video below you can watch the future 2020 BMW 3 Series Touring in M340i version being tortured aroung the Nurburgring.





As you expect, the car comes with the same 3.0 liter inline-six cylinder engine that can be found on the sedan. As a result, the Touring version deliver 382 horsepower and 500 Nm peak of torque.





All this amount of power is sent to the ground via an automatic eight speed transmission. The xDrive is only an option.

Tags: 2020 3 series touring, bmw, bmw 3 series, bmw 3 series touring

