The upcoming 2020 BMW 3 Series Touring spied around Nurburgring
26 April 2019 05:32:15
A few months ago, BMW launched the all-new 3 Series. For the moment, customers can choose only the sedan version, but soon, the German car manufacturer will unveil the touring version of the mid-size model.
Until we'll get the official chance to see the model, in the video below you can watch the future 2020 BMW 3 Series Touring in M340i version being tortured aroung the Nurburgring.
As you expect, the car comes with the same 3.0 liter inline-six cylinder engine that can be found on the sedan. As a result, the Touring version deliver 382 horsepower and 500 Nm peak of torque.
All this amount of power is sent to the ground via an automatic eight speed transmission. The xDrive is only an option.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Urban mobility is a tough challenge for every manufacturer. Kia has a head start thanks to its electric Soul and Niro models. Now it makes an even bigger ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Porsche is having some though times this year, as is adapting to current environment regulations and production demand. In the first quarter of 2019, ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Volkswagen is celebrating important milestones not only for Golf and Passat, but also for the people carrier Sharan. The millionth Sharan rolled off the ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
If you are looking for a German Grand Tourer, the 8 Series is the perfect car for you. But if you are searching for some special thrills, we have a good news. ...
