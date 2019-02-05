Home » News » Miscellaneous » The production version of the Hennessey Venom F5 will be available in 2020
The production version of the Hennessey Venom F5 will be available in 2020
5 February 2019 18:12:12
A few months ago, Hennessey unveiled the Venom F5 prototype. The hypercar has a V8 with 1,600 horsepower and, according to the Hennessey boss, it will get a production version.
John Hennessey sais the production version of the Venom F5 will try to reach a top speed record of 311 mph. More than that, Hennessey has assured us that the car won't get any electrified components in order to achieve better performances.
According to the same sources, the first prototypes of the Venom will be built in June, while the customers might get a sneak preview in August during the Pebble Beach show. The high speed testing will start from September toward the end of 2019, while the production version of the car will be showcased in 2020.
According to Hennessey only 24 units will be produced: 12 will be available in the US and the other 12 will be available for the rest of the world. The price might be greater than 1.6 million USD.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept to debut in Geneva
Mitsubishi is planing to expand its range and is ready to announce its intentions this Spring. Mitsubishi Motors will unveil its latest concept vehicle ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Ginetta announces new supercar
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
2018 Kia sales reached record levels
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...
New NissanConnect available for Nissan Micra
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Renault replaces GT Line with RS Line on the new Clio
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the ...
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
