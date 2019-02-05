The production version of the Hennessey Venom F5 will be available in 2020

A few months ago, Hennessey unveiled the Venom F5 prototype. The hypercar has a V8 with 1,600 horsepower and, according to the Hennessey boss, it will get a production version.





John Hennessey sais the production version of the Venom F5 will try to reach a top speed record of 311 mph. More than that, Hennessey has assured us that the car won't get any electrified components in order to achieve better performances.





According to the same sources, the first prototypes of the Venom will be built in June, while the customers might get a sneak preview in August during the Pebble Beach show. The high speed testing will start from September toward the end of 2019, while the production version of the car will be showcased in 2020.





According to Hennessey only 24 units will be produced: 12 will be available in the US and the other 12 will be available for the rest of the world. The price might be greater than 1.6 million USD.

Tags: hennessey, hennessey venom f5, venom f5

